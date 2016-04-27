版本:
2016年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Tellza Communications says Q1 revenue rose 57 pct to $92 mln

April 27 Tellza Communications Inc

* Tellza announces 2016 q1 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 57 percent to $92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

