BRIEF-Conmed Corp reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Conmed Corp
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $768 million to $778 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 sales $181.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.6 million
* Revising 2016 guidance for reported sales and adjusted diluted net earnings per share higher due to updated foreign exchange impact
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* 2016 revenue forecast includes constant currency organic sales growth of 1% to 3%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $765.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.