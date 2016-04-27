版本:
2016年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Digitalglobe reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

April 27 DigitalGlobe Inc

* Digitalglobe reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $175.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $166.5 million

* Reiterated 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda outlook

* Fy2016 revenue view $685.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

