UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Q1 2016 production averaged 146,770 boe/d
* Whiting petroleum corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 total revenue $292.0 million versus $592.2 million last year
* New drilling design in redtail niobrara play reduces drilling days by 50%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.85
* Says 2016 capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at $500 million
* Sees Q2 production 12.2 - 12.7mmboe
* Expects to realize full production benefit for willington basin in late 2016 and 2017
* Says Whiting is increasing its production forecast to a range of 131,400 boe/d to 136,900 boe/d for fy
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72, revenue view $344.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.