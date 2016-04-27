版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Dexcom reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

April 27 Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $116.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐