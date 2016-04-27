BRIEF-Kimco Realty Corp reports Q1 FFO per share $0.38

April 27 Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco realty announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.38

* Reaffirms its full year 2016 financial

* Adjusted ffo available to common shareholders was $0.37 per diluted share, for q1 of 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.255 per common share

* Sees FFO per diluted earnings per share in the range of $ 0.81 to $ 0.92 in the fy 2016

* Sees FY FFO per diluted share in the range of $ 1.54 to $ 1.62

* Sees FY FFO as adjusted per diluted common share in the range of $ 1.48 - $ 1.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)