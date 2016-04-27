BRIEF-Kimco Realty Corp reports Q1 FFO per share $0.38

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco realty announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.38
* Reaffirms its full year 2016 financial
* Adjusted ffo available to common shareholders was $0.37 per diluted share, for q1 of 2016
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.255 per common share
* Sees FFO per diluted earnings per share in the range of $ 0.81 to $ 0.92 in the fy 2016
* Sees FY FFO per diluted share in the range of $ 1.54 to $ 1.62
* Sees FY FFO as adjusted per diluted common share in the range of $ 1.48 - $ 1.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.