版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Interface reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20

April 27 Interface Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Board authorizes $50 million of share repurchases

* Sales for q1 of 2016 were $222.6 million , down 6.1%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐