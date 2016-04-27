版本:
BRIEF-Shutterfly reports Q1 loss per share $0.85

April 27 Shutterfly Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.58

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.85

* Sees q2 2016 loss per share $0.62 to $0.69

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $195 million to $202 million

* Q1 revenue $181.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.5 million

* Shutterfly announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Says reiterating guidance for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

