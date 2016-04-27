BRIEF-Facebook reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports first quarter 2016 results and announces proposal for new class of stock
* DAUS were 1.09 billion on average for March 2016, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
* Monthly active users (MAUS) - MAUS were 1.65 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 15% year-over-year
* Mobile DAUS were 989 million on average for march 2016, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
* Qtrly revenue $5,382 million versus $3,543 million last year
* Mobile MAUS were 1.51 billion as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77
* Approved a proposal to amend and restate our existing certificate of incorporation to create a new class of non-voting capital stock
* Q1 operating margin 37 percent versus 26 percent
* Says if proposal is approved, we intend to issue two shares of Class C capital stock as a one-time stock dividend
* New class of non-voting capital stock known as Class C capital stock
* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 82% of advertising revenue for q1 of 2016, up from 73%
* Q1 non-gaap operating margin 55 percent versus 52 percent
* Q1 advertising revenue $5,201 million versus $3,317 billion
* Time stock dividend would be in respect of each outstanding share of Class A and Class B common stock
* Proposal is designed to create a capital structure that will "encourage" Zuckerberg to remain in an active leadership role at Facebook
* Proposal designed to create capital structure that will "allow us to remain focused on Zuckerberg's long-term vision for our company"
* Says "record date for payment of Class C stock dividend would be set by board of directors at a later date"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $5.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.