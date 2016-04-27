BRIEF-Open Text reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Open Text Corp
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Opentext reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $455 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.4 million
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 15%
* Open text corp says raising quarterly dividend by 15%, to $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.