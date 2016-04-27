版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Open Text reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

April 27 Open Text Corp

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Opentext reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $455 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.4 million

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 15%

* Open text corp says raising quarterly dividend by 15%, to $0.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐