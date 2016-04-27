版本:
BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q1 earnings per share $ 0.24

April 27 Service Corporation International

* Service corporation international announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* Qtrly revenue $749.3 million versus $748.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $715.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

