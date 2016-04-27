版本:
BRIEF-American Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q1 loss per share $0.48

April 27 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.48

* American capital mortgage investment corp. Reports $(0.48) net loss per common share for the first quarter and $19.03 net book value per common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $27.5 million versus $37.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

