UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 AVG Technologies NV
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $107.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.90 to $1.96
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $440 million to $460 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.81 to $0.93
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $445.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly subscription revenue grew 9 percent over same period last year.
* Revenue outlook is reconfirmed to be in range of $440 million to $460 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.