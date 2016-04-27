版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Average Technologies NV reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

April 27 AVG Technologies NV

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $107.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.90 to $1.96

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $440 million to $460 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.81 to $0.93

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $445.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly subscription revenue grew 9 percent over same period last year.

* Revenue outlook is reconfirmed to be in range of $440 million to $460 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐