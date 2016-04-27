版本:
BRIEF-Arch Capital Group reports Q1 operating earnings per share $1.17

April 27 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arch capital group ltd. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.20

* Arch capital group ltd qtrly net premiums earned $836.1 million versus $838 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

