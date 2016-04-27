版本:
BRIEF-New Gold reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

April 27 New Gold Inc

* Q1 revenue $155 million versus i/b/e/s view $151.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 90,811 ounces and copper production of 25.4 million pounds

* Reiterate its guidance for full-year gold production of 360,000 to 400,000 ounces for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

