BRIEF-Equifax reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Equifax Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion
* Equifax sets new records with strong first quarter 2016 results exceeding company expectations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34 to $1.36
* Sees q2 revenue $795 million to $805 million
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $728.3 million
* Equifax inc says q1 adjusted ebitda margin was 34.2 percent compared to 34.5 percent in q1 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $785.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.03, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.