版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Equifax reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

April 27 Equifax Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.25

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.05 billion to $3.15 billion

* Equifax sets new records with strong first quarter 2016 results exceeding company expectations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.34 to $1.36

* Sees q2 revenue $795 million to $805 million

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $728.3 million

* Equifax inc says q1 adjusted ebitda margin was 34.2 percent compared to 34.5 percent in q1 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $785.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.03, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐