BRIEF-Theravance biopharma announces proposed public offering of 4.3 mln ordinary shares

April 27 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma announces proposed public offering of its ordinary shares

* Says to offer, subject to market conditions, 4.3 million ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

