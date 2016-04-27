版本:
BRIEF-Globus Maritime reached agreement with two of its lenders

April 27 Globus Maritime Ltd

* Globus Maritime Limited reached an agreement with two of its lenders

* In April of 2016, co reached agreements with DVB Bank and HSH Nordbank AG

* Under agreements co will receive waivers,relaxations on loan covenants ,defer instalment loan payments due in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

