版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Empire State Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.21

April 27 Empire State Realty Trust Inc

* Q1 FFO per share $0.21

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐