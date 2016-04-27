版本:
BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics reports Q1 earnings per share $0.45

April 27 Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Anika reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $22.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commenced $25 million accelerated share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

