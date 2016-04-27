版本:
BRIEF-Comfort Systems USA reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 27 Comfort Systems Usa Inc

* Comfort systems usa reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $385.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $397.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

