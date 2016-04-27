BRIEF-SGI reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Silicon Graphics International Corp
* Sgi reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $132 million versus i/b/e/s view $140 million
* Sees 2016 revenue of at least $530 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap earnings per share of at least $0.03
* Sees 2016 gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.40
* Says currently expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability for Q4 based on revenue of at least $120 million
* Q4 revenue view $182.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $600.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.