BRIEF-First solar Q1 sales $848 million

April 27 First Solar Inc

* First solar, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.66

* 2016 EPS guidance range updated to $4.10 to $4.50

* Q1 sales $848 million versus I/B/E/S view $966.6 million

* Decrease in net sales from prior quarter was primarily due to timing of systems revenue recognition across multiple projects

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First solar inc sees 2016 net sales $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion

* First solar inc sees 2016 capital expenditures $300 million to $400 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)