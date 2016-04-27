版本:
2016年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Lifelock Q1 loss per share $0.12

April 27 Lifelock Inc

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $162 million to $164 million

* Q1 revenue $159.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lifelock announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 to $0.04

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $662 million to $670 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $164.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

