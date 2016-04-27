版本:
BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial reports Q1 operating earnings per share $2.17

April 27 Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise financial reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.09

* At quarter end, total assets under management and administration were $773 billion

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.17

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raised its regular quarterly dividend 12 percent to $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

