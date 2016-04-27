版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Ringcentral reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

April 27 Ringcentral Inc

* Ringcentral announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $86.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $81.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Qtrly total annualized exit monthly recurring software subscriptions (ARR) grew 34% year to $340.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐