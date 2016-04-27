版本:
BRIEF-Digimarc Q1 loss per share $0.64

April 27 Digimarc Corp

* Digimarc reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $5.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

