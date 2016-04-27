版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-XL Group says qtrly net premiums earned $2.35 bln vs $1.32 bln

April 27 XL Group Plc

* Xl group plc qtrly operating net income $0.35 per share

* Xl group plc qtrly net premiums earned $2.35 billion versus $1.32 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xl group plc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Xl group plc qtrly combined ratio 92.5% versus 88.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐