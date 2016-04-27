版本:
BRIEF-MicroStrategy reports Q1 earnings per share $1.24

April 27 MicroStrategy Inc

* Microstrategy announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $119 million versus i/b/e/s view $126.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

