版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Manning & Napier reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & napier, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* As of march 31, 2016, aum was $34.7 billion , a decrease of 2% from $35.4 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Q1 revenue $64.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly economic net income per adjusted share (non-gaap) $ 0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐