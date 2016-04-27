版本:
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma appoints Ryan R. Brenneman as Chief Financial Officer

April 27 (Reuters) -

* Eyegate Pharma appoints Ryan R. Brenneman as Chief Financial Officer

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc says Brenneman served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at CYS Investments Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

