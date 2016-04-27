BRIEF-QEP Resources Inc Q1 loss per share $4.55

April 27 Qep Resources Inc Says Sees 2016 Total
Natural Gas Equivalent Production 303 Bcfe
* Qep resources reports first quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.53 excluding items
* In response to current commodity price environment,
reduced fy capital budget for drilling and completions by over
50% compared with 2015
* Q1 loss per share $4.55
* Company anticipates approximately flat year-over-year
crude oil production in 2016
* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 Oil Production 19.0 MMBBL -
20.5 MMBBL
* QEP Resources Inc sees FY 2016 NGL production 4 MMBBL - 5
MMBBL
* QEP Resources Inc sees 2016 natural gas production 165 BCF
- 175 BCF
* QEP Resources Inc SEES 2016 total natural gas equivalent
production 303 BCFE - 328 BCFE
