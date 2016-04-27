BRIEF-ManTech International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Mantech International Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says book-to-bill ratio 1.3 for q1
* Says board of directors has declared that company will pay a cash dividend of $0.21 per share on june 24, 2016
* Says backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.2 billion, up 2% compared to q4 of 2015
* Says reaffirms its 2016 guidance previously provided on february 17, 2016
* Mantech announces financial results for first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue $391 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.7 million
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.