BRIEF-ManTech International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

April 27 Mantech International Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says book-to-bill ratio 1.3 for q1

* Says board of directors has declared that company will pay a cash dividend of $0.21 per share on june 24, 2016

* Says backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.2 billion, up 2% compared to q4 of 2015

* Says reaffirms its 2016 guidance previously provided on february 17, 2016

* Mantech announces financial results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue $391 million versus i/b/e/s view $386.7 million

