BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments reports Q1 FFO per share $0.27

April 27 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.02 to $1.06

* Q1 FFO per share $0.27

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

