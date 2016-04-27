版本:
BRIEF-Blackbaud reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

April 27 Blackbaud Inc

* Blackbaud announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $171 million versus i/b/e/s view $171.7 million

* Blackbaud inc says no change from full year financial guidance issued february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

