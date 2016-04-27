BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Q1 GAAP EPS $0.17 from continuing operations

April 27 Black Knight Financial Services Inc :

* Black knight financial services reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $241.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $243.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 to $1.13 from continuing operations

* Black knight financial services inc sees fy 2016 adjusted revenues growth to be in range of 6% to 8%

* Black knight financial services inc sees full year 2016 adjusted ebitda growth is expected to be in range of 8% to 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)