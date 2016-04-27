BRIEF-Costar Group Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 27 Costar Group Inc :
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.00 to
$4.10
* Q1 revenue $200 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $204 million to $206 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.95
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view $837.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Costar group grows first quarter revenue 26% over-year and
ebitda 234% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $834 million to $840 million
* Says For Q2 Of 2016, Company Expects Non-Gaap net income
per diluted share of approximately $0.80 to $0.84
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $205.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
