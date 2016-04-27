BRIEF-Costar Group Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 27 Costar Group Inc :

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.00 to $4.10

* Q1 revenue $200 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $204 million to $206 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view $837.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Costar group grows first quarter revenue 26% over-year and ebitda 234% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $834 million to $840 million

* Says For Q2 Of 2016, Company Expects Non-Gaap net income per diluted share of approximately $0.80 to $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $205.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)