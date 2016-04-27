BRIEF-Antero Resources reports Q1 loss per share $0.02

April 27 Antero Resources Corp

* Antero resources reports first quarter 2016 financial results and increases production guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased 2016 net daily production guidance to 1,750 mmcfe/d,

* Maintaining original drilling and completion budget of $1.3 billion for 2016

* Bank borrowing base was reaffirmed at $4.5 billion during spring 2016 redetermination process

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $721 million versus i/b/e/s view $651.8 million

* Antero's net daily production for q1 of 2016 averaged 1,758 mmcfe/d, including 68,516 bbl/d of liquids

* Q1 2016 production represents an organic production growth rate of 18% and 17% from q1 of 2015 and q4 of 2015