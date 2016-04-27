BRIEF-Evans Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.40

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Evans Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Evans Bancorp reports 14% loan growth and net income of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2016
* Net interest income for quarter increased 9.0% to $8.3 million
* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.69% declined 15 basis points from 2015 Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.