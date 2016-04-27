版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Evans Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 27 Evans Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Evans Bancorp reports 14% loan growth and net income of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2016

* Net interest income for quarter increased 9.0% to $8.3 million

* Qtrly net interest margin of 3.69% declined 15 basis points from 2015 Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐