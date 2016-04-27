BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.42

April 27 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.42

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.70 to $1.77

* Washington real estate investment trust announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.41

* Qtrly same-store net operating income growth of 2.5%, with same-store rental growth of 2.7%, over q1 2015

* Qtrly office properties' same-store noi increased by 4.0%, compared to corresponding prior year period

* Increased same-store noi guidance to range from flat to 1% for 2016

* Qtrly retail properties' same-store noi decreased by 0.3%, compared to corresponding prior year period