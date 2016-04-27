BRIEF-Washington REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.42

April 27 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.42
* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.70 to $1.77
* Washington real estate investment trust announces first
quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.41
* Qtrly same-store net operating income growth of 2.5%, with
same-store rental growth of 2.7%, over q1 2015
* Qtrly office properties' same-store noi increased by 4.0%,
compared to corresponding prior year period
* Increased same-store noi guidance to range from flat to 1%
for 2016
* Qtrly retail properties' same-store noi decreased by 0.3%,
compared to corresponding prior year period
