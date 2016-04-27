BRIEF-Tyler technologies Q1 adj shr $0.81

April 27 Tyler Technologies Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81

* Q1 revenue $185 million versus i/b/e/s view $179.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.35 to $3.45

* Tyler technologies reports earnings for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $1.92 to $2.02

* Tyler technologies inc says q1 recurring revenue from maintenance and subscriptions was $110.1 million, an increase of 33.3 percent

* Tyler technologies inc says total backlog was $808.7 million, up 17.3 percent from $689.6 million at march 31, 2015

* Sees 2016 gaap total revenues in range of $750 million to $765 million

* Sees 2016 non-gaap total revenues in range of $765 million to $780 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $775.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be between $37 million and $39 million