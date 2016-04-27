BRIEF-General cable reports Q1 adj shr from cont ops of $0.19

April 27 General Cable Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing
operations
* General cable reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 to $0.35
* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Sees Q2 revenue $950 million to $1.0 billion
* Says unit volume is anticipated to be up mid-single digits
sequentially for Q2
* Says metal prices is not anticipated to have a material
impact on Q2 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $897.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $847.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $974.0 million versus $1,171.1 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: