BRIEF-Quaker chemical reports Q1 shr $0.98

April 27 Quaker Chemical Corp
* Quaker chemical announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 sales $178.1 million versus $181.3 million
* "2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top
and bottom lines"
* "Did not incur additional restructuring expenses in Q1 of
2016 and continues to execute program as planned"
* Continues to project pre-tax cost savings from
restructuring to be about $3 million in 2016, about $6 million
annually in subsequent years
* Still expects to "substantially complete" restructuring
program during 2016
