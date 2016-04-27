BRIEF-Quaker chemical reports Q1 shr $0.98

April 27 Quaker Chemical Corp

* Quaker chemical announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $178.1 million versus $181.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* "2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top and bottom lines"

* "Did not incur additional restructuring expenses in Q1 of 2016 and continues to execute program as planned"

* Continues to project pre-tax cost savings from restructuring to be about $3 million in 2016, about $6 million annually in subsequent years

