BRIEF-Marriott International reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

April 27 Marriott International Inc
* Marriott international reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Acquisition of starwood hotels & resorts worldwide is on
track to close mid-2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 revenue $3.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.68 billion
* Q2 and full year outlook do not include impact of pending
starwood acquisition
* For 2016 q2, company expects comparable systemwide revpar
on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent in north
america
* International comparable systemwide revpar rose 3.5
percent in q1 of 2016
* On a constant dollar basis, worldwide comparable
systemwide revpar rose 2.6 percent in q1
* For 2016 q2, expects comparable systemwide revpar on
constant dollar basis to increase 2 to 4 percent outside north
america,3 to 5 % worldwide
* For 2016, expects comparable systemwide revpar on a
constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent in north
america
* Not including any impact from pending starwood
acquisition, q2 2016 diluted eps could total $0.96 to $1.00
* Sees gross room additions of approximately 8 percent, or 7
percent, net, worldwide for full year 2016
* Company assumes full year fee revenue could total $1,995
million to $2,045 million
* Company anticipates worldwide incentive management fees
will increase 10 to 15 percent for full year 2016
* Not including impact of starwood transaction, company
expects full year 2016 operating income could total $1,520
million to $1,585 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $3.94
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda could total $1,900 million to
$1,965 million , an 11 to 14 percent increase year-over-year
* Company expects investment spending (not including
starwood) in 2016 will total approximately $450 million to $550
million
* Expects transactions costs will total $130 million to $150
million in 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $15.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
