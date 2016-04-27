BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive Q1 earnings per share $2.59

April 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $2.59
* Q1 sales $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.06 billion
* O'reilly automotive, inc. Reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales in the range of 3% to 5%
* O'reilly automotive inc sees q2 comparable store sales 3%
to 5%
* Sees fy earnings per share $10.10 to $10.50
* Sees 2016 total revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to
$8.6 billion
* O'reilly automotive inc sees q2 diluted earnings per
share $2.54 to $2.64
* Sees fy capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million
* Says q1 comparable store sales increase of 6.1%
* Q2 eps guidance includes non-cash impact from specific new
supplier contract resulting in lifo headwinds of about $23
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
