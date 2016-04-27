BRIEF-Noble Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

April 27 Noble Corporation Plc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Noble corporation plc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $612 million versus i/b/e/s view $632.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Noble corporation plc says noble's total contract backlog
at march 31, 2016 stood at $6.2 billion compared to $6.9 billion
at december 31, 2015
* Continues to expect total capital expenditures for 2016 of
$800 million
* Results in quarter included a favorable discrete tax item
of approximately $27 million , or $0.11 per diluted share
* "we will continue to pursue contract awards and work to
expand our strong contract coverage"
* Total debt at march 31, 2016 was $4.2 billion
* " industry challenges noted at start of 2016 have not
abated"
* Contract extension of up to two years for jackup noble
hans deul in north sea during quarter
* 87 percent of operating days in jackup fleet under
contract for remainder of 2016
* Final payment on jackup is expected during early to mid-q3
of 2016
