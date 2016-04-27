BRIEF-Kirby Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71

April 27 Kirby Corp

* Kirby corporation announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $458.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $454.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.80 to $3.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby corp says earnings guidance for 2016 q2 is $0.65 to $0.75 per share

* Kirby corp says narrowing and lowering our full year 2016 guidance to $2.80 to $3.20 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kirby corp says expects 2016 capital spending to be in $230 to $250 million range

* Expect Gulf of Mexico oilfield services market to remain depressed