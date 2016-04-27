BRIEF-ATN reports Q1 EPS of $0.38

April 27 ATN :
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $89.7 million
* ATN reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 including items
* Network inc says for fy 2016, reaffirm expectation that
u.s. Wireless business revenues will range from $140 million to
$150 million
* Currently expect vibrant energy to have 20 - 25 mw on line
and generating revenue by early in q4 of this year
* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures for telecom
businesses to be in range of $65 million to $75 million
* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures for renewable
energy to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* In q2 of 2016 expect transaction related charges of $7.5
million to $9.0 million
