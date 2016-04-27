BRIEF-Detour Gold reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Detour Gold Corp
* Detour gold reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $163 million versus i/b/e/s view $168.5 million
* Qtrly gold production of 127,136 ounces
* Detour gold reaffirms its 2016 guidance of between 540,000
and 590,000 ounces of gold
* Projected sustaining capital expenditures for 2016 remain
as previously stated at approximately $60 to $70 million
* Capitalized stripping is estimated to be between $5 and
$10 million for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)