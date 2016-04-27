BRIEF-Goldcorp Q1 earnings per share $0.10

April 27 Goldcorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reconfirmed 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 gold production is expected to be between 2.8
and 3.1 million ounces
* Qtrly gold production 783,700 ounces versus 724,800 ounces
* As of March 31, 2016, company had total liquidity of
approximately $3.2 billion
* Over next two years, targeting $250 million per year in
mine site and corporate efficiencies
* During Q2, gold production will be negatively impacted by
planned lower grade mining sequences in most mines
* On track to meet its operating and capital cost guidance
for 2016
* Growth capital during 2016 is expected to be approximately
$100 million
* Qtrly revenues $944 million versus $1,017 million
* Expected to be substantially free cash flow positive for
2016
* Qtrly silver produced 7.7 million ounces versus 8.5
million ounces
